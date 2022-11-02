King Charles advertising for $65k-a-year gardens manager at Buckingham Palace

King Charles is advertising for a £40,000-a-year (S$65,000) gardens manager.

Based at Buckingham Palace, the role is 39 hours per week and the perfect candidate must be "passionate about plants", according to an advert revealed by the Mail Online on Monday (Oct 31) night .

The ad on the royal website says: "As Gardens Manager, you'll be responsible for the maintenance and presentation of the Buckingham Palace Gardens to an exceptional standard.

"You'll take pride in watching thousands of people enjoying them at garden parties."

It adds the manager will care for gardens that "thousands will admire" and offers the chance to work for a "world famous institution".

Applicants have also been told they will be "instrumental" in "shaping the future" of the royal gardens, with the role also involving lawn maintenance and the caring for shrub, herbaceous and rose borders.

A £38,000-a-year gardens and nursery manager is also being recruited for Windsor Castle, with the same Nov 3 closing date for applications as the Buckingham Palace job.

An ad for the role says: "As Gardens Manager, you'll be responsible for the maintenance and presentation of Windsor Castle gardens and grounds and the management of an operational nursery... with a commitment to horticulture, you'll be focused on delivering our Garden Conservation Plans as well as leading on new, specialist projects to conserve and enhance our gardens rich biodiversity."

The adverts follow reports Charles wants a slimmed down coronation as part of his plan to offer Britain a "value for money" monarchy.

