King Charles and Queen Camilla greet crowds after Easter service

LONDON — Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla briefly greeted onlookers after an Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, an important fixture in the calendar of the monarch, who is supreme governor of the Church of England.

Charles and Camilla, who was wearing a pale blue hat and dress, were joined by the Princes Andrew and Edward, Anne, the Princess Royal, and other family members at the 15th Century chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew's attendance was notable after he was absent from the royals' Christmas service amid scrutiny of his links with an alleged Chinese spy. The scandal-hit prince was accompanied by his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York.

The king's oldest son and heir William, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Catherine were absent. They are spending Easter with their children in Norfolk, east England.

Camilla, who was handed a posy of flowers, wished "Happy Easter" to members of the crowd after the Easter Matins service.

On Thursday (April 17), the king used his annual Easter message to reflect on war, human suffering and the heroism of those who risk their lives to help others.

In 2024, the Easter service was Charles' first appearance at a public event following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in the previous month.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was also treated for cancer last year. She said in January she was relieved in be in remission.

