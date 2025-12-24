King Charles to deliver Christmas message from Westminster Abbey

King Charles will deliver his Christmas message from Westminster Abbey.

The 77-year-old monarch will once again give his festive address outside of traditional palace walls as the speech was filmed in the lady chapel of the medieval church in London.

The King is expected to talk about the "pilgrimage" of life in his message that will be broadcast on Christmas Day (Dec 25).

Westminster Abbey was considered to be the ideal place to reflect on the pilgrimage theme as pilgrims visit the church every year to remember the legacy of Edward the Confessor — whose shrine lies at the heart of the abbey.

The abbey — the site of the King's coronation and that of every monarch since 1066 — has strong links to the royal family as it is also the burial place of 15 Kings and Queens from bygone eras.

Charles delivered his speech last year in the Fitzrovia Chapel — which once served hospital staff — in a symbolic gesture as he thanked health workers for treating him during a year where he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Meanwhile, the King's Christmas address is set to be available to watch in virtual reality for the first time.

Viewers with the Meta Quest 3 VR headset can watch the broadcast whilst sitting in a luxury wooden lodge or in full cinematic style.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "We have a great tradition of embracing new technologies from the very start of the Royal Christmas message and are always looking to reach out to new audiences."

The monarch revealed earlier this month that his cancer treatment "can be reduced in the New Year" in a video message that aired during Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer event.

Charles said: "Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.

"Now, I've heard this message repeatedly during my visits to cancer centres across the country. I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading an active life, even while undergoing treatment.

"Indeed, today, I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctor's orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years.

"Testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50 per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."

