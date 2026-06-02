King Charles explains why Queen Elizabeth chose to spend final days at Balmoral

King Charles has explained why Queen Elizabeth chose to spend her "final days" at Balmoral.

The 77-year-old monarch has opened up about the royal family's Scottish residence in the foreword to a new guidebook devoted to the "sacred" estate revealing he's loved the place since he was a child and his late mother "particularly treasured" the time she spent there prior to her death at the Aberdeenshire property in September 2022 at the age of 96.

In the foreword, Charles wrote: "Balmoral has been the cherished Scottish home of my family since the estate was purchased by Prince Albert, my great-great-great-grandfather, in 1852.

"With its buildings of startling individuality, which never fail to fascinate, and its precious, almost sacred, surrounding landscape, it is a place where there is constant change, yet everything remains unaltered, with a sense of timelessness which refreshes the soul.

"Since my earliest childhood, it has held, and continues to hold, a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself, and my late mother particularly treasured her time at Balmoral. It was here, in these most beloved of surroundings, that she chose to spend her final days."

He went on to add: "Whatever the circumstances in which you are reading this book, I hope that you, too, will be inspired by the rich complexity of the architecture and share in the magic of the surrounding countryside, whose 'wild and majestic' landscape has been the source of inspiration and enjoyment for so many."

The King's foreword is published in the guidebook — written by Mary Miers and titled Balmoral — alongside a watercolour picture he painted of the castle back in 1989.

Balmoral has been mostly closed to the public in recent years with the exception of the ballroom which has been used to host art exhibitions.

However, King Charles opened the castle's doors to visitors for the first time in 2024.

Visitors can now take guided tours of Balmoral's interiors as well as exploring the rest of the estate and the gardens, which include two mazes Charles helped create and a conservatory built in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee.

Balmoral also now features a gift shop and a restaurant for visitors.

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