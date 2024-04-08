King Charles faces backlash over plans to build 'ideal town' 

King Charles' plans to build an "ideal town" have been met with a backlash by residents.

The 75-year-old monarch's proposal to build 2,500 homes on 320 acres of farmland in Faversham, Kent, has been angrily criticised by locals who think that the move will "swallow up" the area and transform it into an "urban mass".

The plans were first announced in 2018 when the King — then Prince Charles — managed the Duchy of Cornwall and a proposal at the time described it as a "sustainable human-scale development that is land-efficient, uses low-carbon material and is less car-dependent".

However, Faversham residents argue that the Duchy's ideas contradict Charles' ambitions to protect the environment.

Resident Richard Winnett said: "The Duchy proposes such a development with the consequential loss of a huge area of fine productive agricultural land.

"This seems totally at odds with HRH's public stance on environmental and farming issues."

Sarah Vomley added: "I always thought the Duchy cared about the environment and green spaces, seems I was wrong. They also can't (or won't) maintain the houses they already have."

Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall estate and its vast property portfolio when Charles acceded to the throne in 2022 and has been learning about the role in recent years, although it remains to be seen whether he intervenes in the Faversham plans.

Meanwhile, the King is thought to be determined to press ahead with plans to make a state visit to Australia later this year after his cancer treatment got off to a positive start.

The monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease earlier this year but is said to be "over the moon" with how the treatment is progressing and intends to travel Down Under in October.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The King is raring to go and keen to get on with the job."

The insider added he is "over the moon" following a positive start to his cancer treatment and is now "supercharging" plans for a two-week trip which will cover Australia, New Zealand and Samoa.

Charles is set to be accompanied by Queen Camilla and the tour will include "significant down-time" to make sure he feels well enough to carry out his engagements.

ALSO READ: Illness, scandal and discord leave UK royal family looking depleted