King Charles has given up his home in Wales.

The 74-year-old monarch has relinquished the Llwynywermod farmhouse in Carmarthenshire as he begins to downsize his property portfolio to cut costs.

Charles paid £1.2 million for the property via the Duchy of Cornwall in 2007 and used it as his base when he visited the nation as Prince of Wales but he will no longer be spending as much time in the country following his accession to the throne.

According to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, royal sources say that the King remains "passionate" about Wales but has given up the property because it is "unlikely" that he would be able to use it in the same manner as before.

The monarch and his aides are deciding what to do with the various homes owned or used by the King, including Clarence House, Sandringham and Highgrove as well as official residencies like Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

A royal insider said it was "an issue that needs to be addressed" and revealed that discussions have begun about widening public access to the properties to make them financially viable.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King notified the Duchy of Cornwall - which has now been passed on to Prince William - that he would be giving up the lease that is due to expire later this summer.

It is believed that Llwynywermod will be let out for holidays or on a long-term lease as a result of the monarch's decision.

Charles had previously described the property as a "godsend" but felt he had bought it "40 years too late".

He told BBC Radio 4 in 2021: "I come whenever I can... I've always felt that it's an important part of holding this particular title.

"(It) was a wonderful opportunity, at last, to have somewhere in Wales."

