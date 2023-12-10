world

King Charles selects coronation photo for Christmas card

The 2023 Christmas card of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace, London, UK. The photograph was taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following Their Majesties' Coronation on the May 6, 2023 by Hugo Burnand. Issue date: Saturday Dec 9, 2023.
PHOTO: Buckingham Palace/Hugo Burnand via Reuters
LONDON — A photograph of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla newly crowned in Buckingham Palace after their coronation has been chosen for the royal couple's Christmas card, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday (Dec 9).

Charles was crowned king in May, eight months after he ascended to the throne, in a majestic ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey that traces its history back more than 1,000 years. Camilla, Charles' second wife, was crowned queen.

Charles is pictured wearing the Imperial State Crown, Robe of Estate and Coronation Tunic, while Camilla wears Queen Mary's Crown, Robe of Estate and a dress designed by Bruce Oldfield.

The photograph was taken by Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room, the palace said.

