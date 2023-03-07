King Charles starts moving Queen Elizabeth's belongings out of Windsor Castle

King Charles has reportedly started overseeing the mournful process of moving the late Queen Elizabeth's belongings out of Windsor Castle.

The new monarch is said to be warming to the idea of living at his mum's beloved Berkshire estate, after formerly resisting the idea of moving in due to loud aircraft flying overhead to Heathrow airport.

The Daily Mail reported on Monday (March 6) the "sad business of moving out the late Queen's belongings" had started at the castle, with "some" being put into storage and others being catalogued "for posterity".

An insider told the publication: "The King is making the castle more to his taste, as would be expected, and bringing in some of his favourite pieces of art and possessions to make it feel more homely."

It added workmen have been seen sprucing up the late Queen's private apartments at the castle, while others have been moving in pieces of Charles' art and other possessions.

Charles is also said to be focusing on expanding the eco set-up at the castle, with new electric car charging points being installed at several areas across the Windsor estate, and thousands of new sapling trees being planted.

ALSO READ: King Charles and sons follow coffin for Queen Elizabeth's last journey from palace

The Queen moved in to her beloved home there during the Covid pandemic. Charles, whose coronation is set for May 6, was made Ranger of Windsor Great Park in November 2022 after inheriting the title from his late dad Prince Philip who held it for 70 years.

The Windsor farm has become organic after encouragement from Charles for the move, and it has renewable energy in the form of biomass heating.