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Knicks defeat Spurs to snap 53-year NBA title drought

Knicks defeat Spurs to snap 53-year NBA title drought
San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox shoots the ball past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Centre.
PHOTO: Imagn Images/Geoff Burke via Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 14, 2026 5:15 AM

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 90-94 on Saturday (June 13) to claim their first NBA championship since 1973.

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 45 points as the Knicks closed out the best-of-seven NBA Finals in five games, just days after completing the greatest comeback seen in the championship round.

The Spurs started strong once again and held several double-digit leads all night, but the Knicks crawled back and finally took their first lead with 3:40 left to play.

The Spurs were unable to come back and the Knicks capped off a dominant championship run that saw them lose just three games in the postseason.

ALSO READ: Jalen Brunson is playing for an NBA championship and maybe for the title of best Knick ever

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