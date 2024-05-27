Knife attacker injures at least 3 in metro in Lyon, France

PARIS — A 27-year-old Moroccan man attacked people with a knife in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday (May 26), injuring at least three, authorities said.

The attacker, who lives in France illegally, suffers from serious mental health issues and had been hospitalised in psychiatric wards on several occasions, local prefect Fabienne Buccio told reporters.

He made no religious or political claim during the attack, the prefect said.

None of the victims' lives was in danger, Buccio said, adding that one of those injured was 17 years old.

