world

Knife attacker injures at least 3 in metro in Lyon, France

Knife attacker injures at least 3 in metro in Lyon, France
PHOTO: Unsplash
PUBLISHED ONMay 27, 2024 2:28 AM

PARIS — A 27-year-old Moroccan man attacked people with a knife in the metro in the French city of Lyon on Sunday (May 26), injuring at least three, authorities said.

The attacker, who lives in France illegally, suffers from serious mental health issues and had been hospitalised in psychiatric wards on several occasions, local prefect Fabienne Buccio told reporters.

He made no religious or political claim during the attack, the prefect said.

None of the victims' lives was in danger, Buccio said, adding that one of those injured was 17 years old.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800
  • Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222
  • Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

ALSO READ: London police arrest sword-wielding man after reports of stabbing

FRANCEAttackMurder/Manslaughtermental health
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.