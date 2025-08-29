world

Kremlin says report of Russian drones over US weapons routes in Germany looks like fake news

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual televised year-end press conference and phone-in held in Moscow, Russia, Dec 19, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONAugust 29, 2025 2:43 AM

MOSCOW — The Kremlin said on Thursday (Aug 28) that a newspaper report that Russia or its proxies were flying surveillance drones over routes used to transport US military supplies through Germany looked like fake news.

The story was reported by the New York Times, citing US and other Western officials.

Asked about it by reporters, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had not had time to read the story closely.

"But it’s hard to imagine, because then the Germans would have seen it clearly, and they would hardly have kept quiet. So, of course, all this looks more like another newspaper fake," he said.

