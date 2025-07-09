Lamborghini driven by Liverpool's Jota in fatal crash was probably speeding, police report finds

MADRID - Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota was probably speeding when the Lamborghini car he was driving crashed in northwestern Spain, killing him and his brother, police said in a preliminary report on Tuesday (July 8).

The forensics team is analysing the marks left by one of the car's wheels on the asphalt that suggest a tyre burst and whether that and excessive speed caused the crash, police said in a statement.

Having concluded their investigation, police will send the report to the local court before it is made public.

Jota's death at the age of 28 sent shockwaves through the world of football and beyond, with messages of condolences pouring in from national leaders as well as fellow football players.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who played for Penafiel in the Portuguese second division, were believed to have been driving to a ferry in Spain to travel to Britain when their Lamborghini veered off the road and burst into flames after midnight on Thursday.

They were buried in their hometown of Gondomar in northern Portugal on Saturday.

