Latest UN analysis shows climate pledges cutting emissions by 12%

BELEM, Brazil — The yearly amount of planet-warming gases added to the atmosphere will decrease 12 per cent by 2035 from 2019 levels, according to a new analysis published Monday (Nov 10) by the UN climate change secretariat (UNFCCC).

The revised figure represents progress from the expected 10 per cent reduction announced on Oct 28, and takes into account pledges made since the cutoff for the previous analysis.

Nevertheless, the projected 12 per cent cut is far short of the 60 per cent emissions drop needed by 2035 to limit global warming at 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial temperatures — the threshold beyond which scientists say it would unleash far more severe impacts.

[[nid:725119]]