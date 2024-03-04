world

At least 15 children dead from malnutrition, dehydration at Gaza hospital: Gaza health ministry

Children rest outside, as Palestinian arrive in Rafah after they were evacuated from Nasser hospital in Khan Younis due to the Israeli ground operation, in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb 15.
PHOTO: Reuters file
March 04, 2024

CAIRO — At least 15 children have died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at Gaza's Kamal Adwan hospital, the health ministry in Gaza said in a statement.

"We fear for the lives of 6 (other) children suffering from malnutrition and diarrhoea at the hospital's intensive care unit as a result of the cessation of the electric generator and oxygen and the weakness of medical capabilities," Ashraf Al-Qidra, the Gaza health ministry spokesperson, said.

