At least 30 hurt after car hits crowd outside Los Angeles club, fire department says

A car slammed into a crowd outside a Los Angeles nightclub early Saturday (July 19) morning, injuring at least 30 people, before the driver was assaulted by onlookers and shot, the city's police and fire departments said.

At least seven people were in critical condition and six others were seriously injured, the fire department said in an online statement.

The incident, which took place outside a club called The Vermont, occurred just before 2am local time, the fire and police departments said.

Captain Adam VanGerpen, a fire department spokesperson, was quoted by ABC News as saying the car apparently first careened into a taco truck outside the club and then through a valet stand and into a large group of people.

The Los Angeles Police Department said on X it was still investigating why the driver slammed into the crowd.

Officers responding to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon found the driver had been shot while being assaulted by onlookers, the police said, adding that he was taken to a hospital and his condition was unknown.

A man suspected of shooting the driver fled the scene on foot and possibly was armed with a silver revolver, the police said.

