At least 4 dead after dozens of tornadoes strike Oklahoma

WASHINGTON - At least four people died, including a four-month-old baby, and scores were injured in Oklahoma this weekend after dozens of twisters swept the US Southern Plains, while weather alerts on April 28 put more than 7 million Americans under tornado warnings.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on April 28 declared a disaster emergency for the state, freeing up more money for first responders and recovery operations.

“Definitely the most damage since I’ve been governor,” Stitt said in Sulphur, one of the hardest-hit communities, on Sunday afternoon as he provided an update on fatalities and damage. Stitt began his first term as governor in 2019.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency had offered the assistance of the federal government, Stitt added.

Storm warnings for high winds, heavy rain and hail also were issued by the National Weather Service on April 28 for more than 47 million people stretching from East Texas north through Illinois and Wisconsin.

The NWS reported 38 possible twisters hit the area and that the worst of the storms rolled through Central Oklahoma on Saturday into early April 28 morning, spreading into northwest Texas, western Missouri and Kansas.

Earlier on April 28, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management reported more than 30 people injured by tornadoes, which destroyed or damaged dozens of homes.

The agency said it would not complete damage assessments until storms have fully cleared the area. More than 20,000 customers in Oklahoma were without power as of April 28 afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.