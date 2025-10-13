At least 42 killed in bus crash in mountainous region of South Africa

JOHANNESBURG — At least 42 people were killed in a bus crash in a mountainous region of northern South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Monday (Oct 13).

The crash took place on the N1 highway near Makhado in the Limpopo province, the statement said. Many of the travellers were citizens of Zimbabwe and Malawi who were en route to their home countries from the city of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

"This incident is a tragedy for South Africa and our sister states of Zimbabwe and Malawi alike," Ramaphosa said.

