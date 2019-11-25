At least four dead after massive floods hit southeastern France

Waves flood the street in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, France November 23, 2019 in this still image obtained from social media video.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

ROQUEBRUNE-SUR-ARGENS, France - Four people were found dead on Sunday after massive flooding that has hit southeastern France since Friday, causing major damage in the region, local authorities said.

One person was found dead near Muy, between the towns of Nice and Marseille, after falling off a rescue boat near Muy late on Saturday, the police prefecture of the Var department said in a statement.

Another body was found in a car in Cabasse and two people were found dead in Tanneron, it added.

A 77-year old man has been missing since Saturday morning in Saint-Antonin-du-Var.

Several rivers burst their banks in southeastern France, causing major damage as homes were flooded and cars and boats were swept along by the waters.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner travelled to the Var on Sunday to meet victims and rescue workers as rain continued to fall in the region, although it was not as heavy as in previous days and floods started to subside.

