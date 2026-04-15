Lebanon and Israel hold first direct diplomatic talks in decades in Washington

WASHINGTON — Lebanon and Israel held their first direct diplomatic talks in decades on Tuesday (April 14) in Washington following more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio calling it a "historic opportunity" but making clear that no breakthrough agreement would happen right away.

In a statement after the two-hour session ended, the State Department praised the two sides for what it called "productive discussions on steps toward launching direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon".

Hezbollah opposed the direct talks and was not represented, appearing to step up its fire on northern Israel as the discussions began.

"The United States affirmed that any agreement to cease hostilities must be reached between the two governments, brokered by the United States, and not through any separate track," the State Department said.

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter hailed what he called a convergence of opinion about removing Hezbollah's influence from Lebanon, saying he was encouraged by a "wonderful exchange".

"The Lebanese government made it very clear that they will no longer be occupied by Hezbollah," he said. "Iran has been weakened. Hezbollah is dramatically weakened. This is an opportunity."

Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad "reaffirmed the urgent need" for an end to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, "underscoring the principles of territorial integrity and full state sovereignty".

She also called for a ceasefire, the return of displaced people to their homes, and "concrete measures to address and alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis" resulting from the conflict.

Despite Hezbollah's outright rejection, the talks are a major step for two countries with no diplomatic relations that have been officially at war since Israel's inception in 1948.

The latest round of fighting was sparked by Hezbollah firing rockets into northern Israel on March 2, days after the United States and Israel attacked Iran, Hezbollah's key ally and patron.

Hezbollah pushes back as Lebanese government hopes for end to war

As the talks began, Rubio said the Trump administration was "very happy" to facilitate but noted that "we understand we're working against decades of history and complexities" that will not be quickly resolved.

"But we can begin to move forward with a framework where something can happen — something very positive, something very permanent — so that the people of Lebanon can have the kind of future they deserve, and so that the people of Israel can live without fear," Rubio said.

The Lebanese government hopes the talks will help pave the way to an end to the war. While Iran has set ending the wars in Lebanon and the region as a condition for talks with the US, Lebanon insists on representing itself.

Hezbollah and other critics say Lebanon's government lacks leverage and that it should back Iran's position.

Wafiq Safa, a high-ranking member of the militant group's political council, told The Associated Press that the group will not abide by any agreements made during the talks.

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On the day of the discussions, incoming fire triggered nonstop drone and rocket alert sirens in Israeli communities near the Lebanese border. Hezbollah, so far on Tuesday, has claimed 24 attacks on northern Israel and on Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

At least 2,124 people have been killed in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, the Health Ministry said, including hundreds of women and children.

More than one million people are displaced. The deadliest day of the war took place last week, when Israel launched 100 airstrikes across Lebanon in 10 minutes, including in the heart of the capital, killing over 350 people.

The Israeli military has invaded southern Lebanon, a move some Israeli officials have said aims to create a "security zone" from the border to the Litani River, some 30 kilometres to the north.

Israel's defence minister says hundreds of thousands of people uprooted from southern Lebanon will not be allowed to return home until the area is demilitarized and Israel believes its northern communities are safe.

Hezbollah, though weakened in its last war with Israel that ended in November 2024, still fires drones, rockets and artillery daily into northern Israel and on ground troops inside Lebanon.

Hezbollah enjoys wide influence in Beirut's southern suburbs, as well as large swaths of the country's southern and eastern provinces.

Hezbollah-allied politicians hold two Cabinet minister positions, though the group's ties have soured with Lebanon's top political authorities, who have been critical of Hezbollah's decision to enter the war last month and who have since criminalized the group's military activities in the country.

First Israel-Lebanon talks in more than 30 years

The talks are the first between Israel and Lebanon since 1993. Both countries have relied on indirect communication, often brokered by the United States or UNIFIL, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's top political authorities, critical of Hezbollah's decision to fire rockets toward Israel on March 2 in solidarity with Iran, quickly proposed direct talks in a bid to stop the escalation, hoping that Israel would not launch its ground invasion.

Israel did not respond positively until last week, after its deadly bombardment hit several crowded commercial and residential areas in Beirut, sparking an international outcry and triggering threats by Iran that it would end the ceasefire with the United States and Israel.

Lebanese officials have pushed for a truce, which Israel has ruled out. Israel has, however, halted strikes on Lebanon's capital following the bombardment.

"Israel's destruction of Lebanese territories is not the solution, nor will it yield any results," Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday. He came to power vowing to disarm non-state groups, including Hezbollah.

"Diplomatic solutions have consistently proven to be the most effective means of resolving armed conflicts globally."

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar on Tuesday denied having disputes with Lebanon and said, "The problem is Hezbollah."

Hezbollah wants a return to the 2024 agreement under which talks were conducted indirectly with the US, France and UNIFIL as mediators.

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