Lebanon and Israel to resume rare direct talks in Washington to extend Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

BEIRUT — Lebanon and Israel were set to begin a second session of direct talks in Washington on Thursday (April 23) to discuss the possibility of extending a truce between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group and plans for future negotiations between the two neighbours with a long history of hostile relations.

The meeting between Lebanese Ambassador to the US Nada Hamadeh Moawad and her Israeli counterpart Yechiel Leiter is the second between the two diplomats, days after they held the first such direct talks between the two countries in three decades.

Lebanon President Joseph Aoun said Wednesday that contacts are ongoing to extend the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah that went into effect Friday.

Hamadeh will put forward an extension of the ceasefire during the meeting and ask for an end to ongoing Israeli home demolitions in villages and towns occupied by Israel after the latest war broke out on March 2, Aoun said in comments released by his office.

Preparations are ongoing for wider-reaching negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

The aim of the future talks is to "fully" stop Israeli attacks, withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon, release of Lebanese prisoners held in Israel, deployment of Lebanese troops along the border and beginning the reconstruction process, Aoun said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called on Lebanon to work with Israel to disarm the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah ahead of negotiations in Washington.

"We don't have any serious disagreements with Lebanon.

There are a few minor border disputes that can be solved," Saar said during Independence Day remarks to Israel's ambassadors and diplomatic corps in which he also described the neighbouring country as a "failed state".

"The obstacle to peace and normalisation between the countries is one: Hezbollah," he said, adding that Lebanon could have "a future of sovereignty, independence and freedom from the Iranian occupation".

The latest war started after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel, two days after Israel and the US launched attacks on Iran.

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Israel responded with widespread bombardment of Lebanon and a ground invasion in which it captured dozens of towns and villages along the border.

Israel's military currently occupies a buffer zone stretching as much as 10 kilometres into southern Lebanon.

Israel says it aims to remove the threat of short-range rockets and anti-tank missiles towards northern Israel.

Despite Hezbollah's outright rejection, the talks are a major step for two countries with no diplomatic relations that officially have been at war since Israel's inception in 1948.

The Lebanese government hopes the talks will pave the way to a permanent end to the war.

While Iran has set ending the wars in Lebanon and the region as a condition for talks with the US, Lebanon insists on representing itself.

Wafiq Safa, a high-ranking member of the militant group's political council, told The Associated Press that the group will not abide by any agreements made during the direct talks, which it opposes.

Since the ceasefire went into effect last week, there have been multiple violations by both side sides.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war killed around 2,300 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of women and children, and displaced over one million people.

Last week's talks were the first between Israel and Lebanon since 1993.

Both countries have relied on indirect communication, often brokered by the US or Unifil, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's top political authorities, critical of Hezbollah's decision to fire rockets toward Israel on March 2 in solidarity with Iran, quickly proposed direct talks in a bid to stop the escalation, hoping Israel would not launch its ground invasion.

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