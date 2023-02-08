LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time leading scorer

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday (Feb 7), setting the new mark with a fadeaway jumpshot late in the third quarter of a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James, who entered the game needing 36 points to break Abdul-Jabbar’s record of 38,387, sent the sold-out crowd into a frenzy when the shot splashed through the net to etch his name into the history books.

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, US; The NBA all-time scoring record is displayed before the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.

PHOTO: Reuters

Lakers great Abdul-Jabbar, who took the title from Wilt Chamberlain with his signature skyhook on April 5, 1984, sat courtside at Tuesday's game.

Play was stopped to recognise the achievement and to let James address the crowd.

"I just want to say thank you to the Laker faithful, you guys are one of a kind," James said.

Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, US; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates former Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after breaking the record for all-time scoring in the NBA during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.

PHOTO: Reuters

"To be able to be in the presence of such a legend as Kareem is unbelievable, it's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to 'The Captain.'"

ALSO READ: LeBron's record chase hottest item in Hollywood; courtside ticket hits $90,000