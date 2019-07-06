Leopard kills toddler in South Africa's Kruger park

JOHANNESBURG - A leopard killed a two-year-old boy inside a fenced-off staff compound at South Africa's Kruger national park, officials said on Thursday (June 6).

"The toddler was only 30-months-old," the park said in a statement.

"The boy was certified dead by doctors at the Shongwe hospital after being rushed there by family members."

The leopard attacked the boy on Wednesday evening after getting into the staff living quarters, which are separated from the rest of the park by an electrified fence.