Leopard kills toddler in South Africa's Kruger park

A leopard at the Soutpansberg Mountains in South Africa, on June 25, 2012.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

JOHANNESBURG - A leopard killed a two-year-old boy inside a fenced-off staff compound at South Africa's Kruger national park, officials said on Thursday (June 6).

"The toddler was only 30-months-old," the park said in a statement.

"The boy was certified dead by doctors at the Shongwe hospital after being rushed there by family members."

The leopard attacked the boy on Wednesday evening after getting into the staff living quarters, which are separated from the rest of the park by an electrified fence.

A team of rangers hunted down the leopard and shot it dead to avoid the risk of a repeat, said the park, adding the big cat may have attacked as it was too accustomed to contact with humans.

"In parks like the KNP (Kruger National Park) predators do interact with tourists and staff and at times it may result in species like leopard getting habituated to people and losing their fear," the park said.

"The change in natural behaviour can then lead to unfortunate incidents such as this."

The KNP said attacks were a danger faced by all staff and family members living and working in the park, but were very rare.

"This is the risk we live with on a daily basis as we help conserve our species for the benefit of all," said Fundisile Mketeni, head of South African National Parks, offering condolences to the boy's family.

Kruger covers nearly two million hectares (4.9 million acres) and is home to over 500 bird species and 147 mammal species.

The attack occurred near Crocodile Bridge, a tourist rest camp near the park's southern boundary.

More about

South africa Parks / Nature reserves death animals
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
Mother regrets not locking kitchen window after 6-year-old daughter falls to her death
How Grab&#039;s Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
How Grab's Tan Hooi Ling climbed her way to success
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it&#039;s nothing new
Malaysian Casanova teaches men how to attract women - but it's something they should already know
It&#039;s Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
It's Lin Chi-ling who got married, not me, jests Jimmy Lin (Chih-ying) about name mix-up
She moved to Singapore, quit her lucrative job, acted in Crazy Rich Asians, and made her first movie at 36
She quit her lucrative job and acted in Crazy Rich Asians as calefare
Chinese girl suffers constipation for 5 days. The cause? Bubble tea pearls
Doctor's scan reveals undigested bubble tea pearls the cause of girl's severe constipation
Taiwanese supermodel Lin Chi-ling marries Japanese boyband member Akira
Jerry Yan surprised by Lin Chi-ling's marriage news
Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Lawyer Samuel Seow charged with assault, harassment following leaked video
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Mind blown: Guy demonstrates the proper way to use this Singapore playground staple
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find &#039;Prince Charming&#039; holding her hand
Malaysian girl falls asleep in cinema watching Aladdin, wakes up to find 'Prince Charming' holding her hand
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
New ERP rates for June 2019 - plus, the top 3 most expensive gantries to avoid!
Viral video on how to test if your food is fake or real found to be &#039;mostly false&#039;
Viral video to test for fake food is mostly fake

LIFESTYLE

Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Durian delivery Singapore price guide: Same-day delivery? No problem!
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
Leaving kids alone at home: When is the right age?
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
6 new Singapore hotels for your next staycation
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand
Durian fruit sells for $65,000 at auction in Thailand

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
Student and the internet get shock of their lives after mistaking hanging laundry for hanged person
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore

SERVICES