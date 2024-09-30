Lewis Hamilton opens up about struggling with depression since he was a teenager

Lewis Hamilton has struggled with depression since he was a teenager.

The 39-year-old sports star has enjoyed great success with his career as a racecar driver for Formula One but admitted that the "pressures" of trying to make it in his field from a young age had left him with a string of mental health challenges.

He told The Sunday Times: "Depression. From a very early age, when I was, like, 13. I think it was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no one to talk to."

Lewis also noted that he once tried to seek professional help about his issues, but admitted that it didn't help much and he is keen to try again with the idea of talking to a therapist.

He said: "I spoke to one woman, years ago, but that wasn't really helpful. I would like to find someone today."

In an attempt to tackle his problems alone, Lewis often takes himself on silent retreats and reads self-help books.

He added: "You're learning about things that have been passed down to you from your parents, noticing those patterns, how you react to things, how you can change those. So what might have angered me in the past doesn't anger me today. I am so much more refined."

In terms of physicality, Lewis insisted that he is in the best condition he has been in his whole life and has no intention of retiring from the track just yet.

He said: "Honestly, right now I feel I'm healthier than I've ever been. I'm in such a good place, physically and mentally. My reaction times are still quicker than the young guys. I think I'm a better driver than I was at 22.

"I was just young, energetic and ruthless, but no finesse, no balance. I didn't know how to be a team player, how to be a leader. Being a good racing driver, it's not just about being fast, it's about being the most rounded.

"When I study the legends, they're spread between small percentages, so it's the whole package — what do they speak for, stand for? — that's what I look at. I look to Ayrton Senna and Nelson Mandela, and those are the two people gelled together that I want to be."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

ALSO READ: Formula One: Lewis Hamilton to race for Ferrari from 2025