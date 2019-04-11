Lewis Hamilton wins sixth Formula One world title at US Grand Prix

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday (Nov 3) in a US Grand Prix won by Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

The 34-year-old Briton finished second at the Circuit of the Americas to become only the second driver after retired Ferrari great and seven-times champion Michael Schumacher to win six titles.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took third place in the race while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished fourth and took an extra point for fastest lap.

A sellout crowd, that included both of Hamilton’s parents, arrived early at a sun-kissed circuit outside Austin expecting to see a coronation and were not disappointed as the Briton battled Bottas to the death.

Much of the drama in the championship chase had already been removed with Hamilton in position to clinch the title without even scoring a point.

But the 34-year-old showed why he is one of most competitive and greatest racers of all-time as he tried to crown his championship with a seventh US Grand Prix victory.

He fell just short of crossing the finishing line first but nothing could stop Hamilton from sealing another driver’s title.

“It’s just overwhelming if I’m really honest. It was such a tough race today,” Hamilton told reporters.