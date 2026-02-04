Lithuania launches human trafficking probe related to Epstein files

VILNIUS — Lithuanian prosecutors said on Tuesday (Feb 3) they were launching an investigation into potential human trafficking, after the US release of documents related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein which included references to prominent Lithuanians.

"An objective and thorough investigation of the circumstances of doubtful legality as well as international legal co-operation is only possible if a pre-trial investigation is launched," Lithuania's prosecutor general's office said in a statement, without naming any suspects or specific crimes.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Gitanas Nauseda called for a principled law enforcement investigation into the case.

Lithuanian media have reported that the names of several Lithuanian models and arts figures are reported in the files, published last week by the US Justice Department.

Several performers have announced a boycott of an arts festival, Midsummer Vilnius, whose promoter, Valdas Petreikis, is mentioned in the files as having received payments from Epstein.

Petreikis has said he was unaware of Epstein's crimes at the time of their acquaintance, denies wrongdoing and is withdrawing from promoting arts events due to the public backlash.

Lithuanian police and prosecutors are currently assessing publicly released information, analysing the legal framework and exchanging information with partners, the prosecutor general's office said.

