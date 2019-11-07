Lithuanian couple defends world wife-carrying championship title

PHOTO: Youtube/ODN
Reuters

SONKAJARVI, Finland - A Lithuanian couple won the World Wife-Carrying Championship for a second time in a row in the Finnish town of Sonkajarvi on Saturday, triumphing in a contest where men complete an obstacle course with their wives slung over their shoulders.

Each year, the championship draws thousands of visitors to the town of only about 4,000 inhabitants in central Finland. Saturday's competition was the 24th year it has been held.

Having gained followers across the world, preliminary competitions were held in countries such as the United States, Australia, Poland and Britain, organizers said on their website.

Among the two dozen contesting couples, Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene came out on top for a second straight year, completing a 253.5 meter obstacle course featuring a water trap in 1 minute and 6 seconds.

The Lithuanian couple claimed the first place prize - consisting of the wife's weight in beer - after beating six-time champion Taisto Miettinen of Finland and his partner Katja Kovanen by the slimmest of margins - 0.1 seconds.

"I was looking at the watch and I thought I'm not going to make it, but we did it," Kirkliauskas said.

Wife-carrying as a sport drew inspiration from the 19th century legend of Ronkainen the Robber, who compelled would-be members of his gang to prove their mettle by carrying sacks of grain or live pigs over a similar course.

The competition is also said to look back to an even earlier practice of wife-stealing - leading many present-day contestants to compete with someone else's wife.

More about

Competition finland
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Worth the weight: Malaysian sells durians without weighing the shell
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Woman in China slaughters chicken after she was stopped from boarding train with it
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Jesseca Liu loses laptop, pleads for its return
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Indonesia to build country&#039;s longest bridge linking Bintan and Batam
Indonesia to build country's longest bridge linking Bintan and Batam
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Don&#039;t give your WhatsApp verification code to anyone if you don&#039;t want to lose access to your account: Police
Beware of Whatsapp account takeover scams, police warn
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
Lin Chi-ling shoots down pregnancy rumours after old photos surface
Lin Chi-ling rumoured to be pregnant after photos surface

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 8-17: Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals
Free food giveaway at selected 7-Eleven stores on July 11 and other deals this week
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
Batam now nail care haven for Singaporean tourists
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)

Home Works

Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star&#039;s bathwater
Did people get herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater? Nope
6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator

SERVICES