Liverpool condemn damage to Manchester United bus

Liverpool condemned the damage caused to Manchester United's bus after a bottle was thrown at it on its way to Anfield ahead of Sunday's (Dec 17) derby.

Juergen Klopp's side missed the chance to regain top spot in the Premier League after being held to a goalless draw by Manchester United, ending their unblemished run at home this season.

"Liverpool Football Club totally condemns the actions that resulted in damage to the Manchester United team bus during its arrival at Anfield this afternoon," the club said in a statement.

"We are aware of images of the incident circulating on the internet and are working with Merseyside Police to fully investigate and identify those responsible.

"Any individual found guilty of this reprehensible behaviour will also face the full force of the club's sanction process."

Videos posted on social media show that the team bus was travelling along Anfield Road when it was hit by what appeared to be a glass bottle that hit the window and left a crack.

