Liverpool's Salah signs contract extension to 2027

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has ended months of speculation about his future by signing a two-year contract extension at Anfield, the Premier League leaders said on Friday (April 11).

The 32-year-old, who joined the club in 2017 from AS Roma, could have left the club for free in the summer with his contract previously set to expire in June.

"I'm very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football," Salah told the club website.

"It's great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it's going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football."

He paid tribute to the club's fans, and pledged to keep working hard to bring them results.

"Keep supporting us and we'll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we're going to win more trophies."

In his eight years at the club Liverpool have won a Premier League title - most likely about to become two titles - as well as one Champions League crown, an FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

He has been a stand-out performer for Liverpool this season, scoring 32 goals in all competitions and leads the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot with 27 goals.

Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with seven games left to play.

"It's not going to be easy at all because Arsenal are also catching up. We'll give it our all and hopefully in the end we can win it," Salah said.

'The story will continue'

British media had reported on Wednesday that Liverpool had made a breakthrough in negotiations over a new deal for the Egypt international after months of deadlock.

"My family also feels at home, we enjoy every moment in this city and every moment in the club," Salah said.

"It's a special moment always when we play at Anfield. There is no place like that. The warmth you feel inside, the song before the game. Every time I score a goal and they sing my song, it is something special, and the story will continue."

Salah, winner of the Premier League's Golden Boot three times, is also Liverpool's third-highest goalscorer of all time with 243 goals in 394 games. "But I'm more proud when we win team trophies," he said.

"When you win something with the team and are scoring goals and you are involved, that's what people remember. Just individual awards without winning anything doesn't feel great."

Premier League dream

Salah was reported to be the subject of interest from the big-money Saudi Pro League but is widely seen as key to Liverpool's hopes of consistently winning silverware given his own form over the years.

Liverpool's last title came during the Covid-19-affected 2019-20 season, and Salah said he is hopeful of winning it more than ever this year, as his side were not able to celebrate it the way they wanted.

"Probably because last time we didn't celebrate it the way we wanted... we are closer than ever now that we can win it in a special way.

"The Premier League is very tricky... It's the hardest and the weirdest league in the world.

"We have to just stay humble and do our job properly and be ready to suffer, because that's what it will take to win the Premier League."

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he had known for a while that Salah would be extending his deal but understands the relief Liverpool fans have felt after the announcement.

"For the fans, it was a pleasant surprise. But I knew for a bit longer that things were heading in the right direction," he told reporters in a news conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against West Ham United.

"He has shown at this club for so many years in a row how much of a value he is for the club and the team. Like all our fans and his teammates, we are very happy that he has extended for two more years.

"And hopefully, he can show on Sunday again how important he has been for us all season."

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is also being tipped to extend his stay on Merseyside, while full back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.