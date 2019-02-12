London Bridge attack: Families laud victims as police name pair

LONDON - British police on Sunday (Dec 1) named the two victims who died in the London Bridge terror attack, as their families paid glowing tributes to the pair.

Jack Merritt, 25, from Cambridgeshire in eastern England, and 23-year-old Saskia Jones of Warwickshire in the West Midlands, were both killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan during his rampage Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Merritt, a course coordinator at Cambridge University's criminology institute, and Jones, a volunteer, died as they helped host an event near London Bridge to mark five years of a prisoner rehabilitation initiative.

Khan - a participant in the programme during some of his roughly eight years of prior imprisonment for terrorism offences - showed up armed with two knives and stabbed five people.

He was shot dead by police while wearing a fake explosives vest on London Bridge.

One of those injured has been released from hospital while two are still receiving treatment.

In a statement released through police, Merritt's family paid tribute to "our beautiful, talented boy" who they said had died "doing what he loved".

"Jack was an intelligent, thoughtful and empathetic person who was looking forward to building a future... and making a career helping people in the criminal justice system," they said.

Jones's family described her as "a funny, kind, positive influence at the centre of many people's lives" who had recently applied for a police graduate recruitment programme, hoping to specialise in a victim support role.

"She was intent on living life to the full and had a wonderful thirst for knowledge, enabling her to be the best she could be," they added.

'REHABILITATION, NOT REVENGE'

Khan had participated in Cambridge's "Learning Together" initiative promoting prison-based education while serving some of his sentence for terrorism offences at Whitemoor prison in eastern England.

He was conditionally released from jail last December under so-called licensing conditions after serving around half of his jail term.