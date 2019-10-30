London fire service criticised in high-rise tragedy report

The emergency response to a 2017 high-rise fire that killed 71 people in London had "serious shortcomings", British media said on Tuesday, quoting an official report into the tragedy.

The long-awaited assessment into the Grenfell Tower fire is due to be published on Wednesday and indicated fewer people would have died had London Fire Brigade been better prepared.

The June 14, 2017 inferno at the 24-storey residential block in west London was Britain's deadliest domestic fire since World War II and prompted widespread outrage.

Several media organisations said the report says the fire service's readiness for such a blaze was "gravely inadequate" and that its response suffered from "systemic" failures.

It also accused LFB commissioner Dany Cotton of "remarkable insensitivity" after she told the inquiry she would not have done anything differently on the night.

"I identify a number of serious shortcomings in the response of the LFB, both in the operation of the control room and on the incident ground," wrote inquiry head Martin Moore-Bick.

"It is right to recognise that those shortcomings were for the most part systemic in nature," he stated, according to the domestic Press Association news agency.