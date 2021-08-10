London's Tower Bridge gets stuck in open position, disrupting traffic

LONDON - London's famous Tower Bridge has become stuck in its open position due to a technical fault, leading to tail-backs of road traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

The bridge, which allows boats to pass underneath by raising the road which crosses it, got stuck shortly before 2:45pm (9.45 pm Singapore time), a spokeswoman for the City of London police force said.

“Due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position,” a spokesman for the City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, said.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.” It was the second time in a year that the bridge got stuck.

According to the BBC, the bridge, which took eight years to build and opened in 1894, normally opens about 800 times every year.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the area.

In August 2020, it was closed for more 24 hours when its bascules jammed in an open position.