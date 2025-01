Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe weather returns

LOS ANGELES — Firefighters raced to contain the frontiers of two Los Angeles wildfires that burned for the sixth straight day on Sunday (Jan 12), taking advantage of a brief respite in hazardous conditions before high winds were expected to fan the flames anew.

At least 14 people have died in what California Governor Gavin Newsom said could be the most devastating natural disaster in US history, one that has destroyed thousands of homes and forced 100,000 people to evacuate. Another 16 people were believed missing.

Flames have reduced whole neighborhoods to smoldering ruins, leveling the homes of the rich and famous and ordinary folk alike, and leaving an apocalyptic landscape. Officials said 12,000 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

"L.A. County had another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak," Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.

Aerial firefighters, some of them scooping water out of the Pacific Ocean, dropped water and retardant while land crews with hand tools and hoses held the line of the Palisades Fire as it encroached on the upscale Brentwood section and other populated areas of Los Angeles.

That fire on the western side of town has consumed 23,713 acres (9,596 hectares) or 37 square miles (96 sq km) and stood at 11 per cent contained, a figure representing the percentage of the fire's perimeter that firefighters have under control.

The Eaton Fire in the foothills east of Los Angeles scorched another 14,117 acres (5,713 hectares) or 22 square miles (57 sq km) — itself nearly the size of Manhattan — and firefighters increased the containment to 27 per cent, up from 15 per cent a day earlier.

North of the city, the Hurst Fire was 89 per cent contained, and three other fires that had ravaged other parts of the county were now 100 per cent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported, though areas within the containment lines may still be burning.

Firefighters got a temporary break from the weather this weekend as Santa Ana winds, which reached hurricane force earlier in the week, finally eased. The dry winds originating from the inland deserts had fanned flames and blew embers up to 2 miles (3 km) ahead of the front lines.

But, in an area that has not received any rain of note since April, the National Weather Service forecast Santa Ana winds of 50 to 70 miles per hour (80 to 112 kmh) would resume on Sunday night and last through Wednesday.

Officials warned the entire Los Angeles County population of nearly 10 million that anyone may be ordered to evacuate. By Sunday, more than 100,000 people in Los Angeles County had been ordered to evacuate — down from a previous high of more than 150,000 — while another 87,000 faced evacuation warnings.

"These winds combined with low relative humidities and low fuel moistures will keep the fire threat in all of Los Angeles County very high," Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone told a press conference, adding that evacuated areas may not be reopened until red flag conditions are lifted on Thursday.

Death toll may rise

Newsom said he expected the death toll to rise as search teams and cadaver dogs entered disaster zones and he told NBC News the fires were likely to be the worst natural disaster in US history "in terms of just the costs associated with it."

Private forecaster AccuWeather has estimated the damage and economic loss at US$135 billion (S$185 billion) to US$150 billion (S$205 billion).

To help expedite the monumental rebuilding effort ahead, Newsom signed an executive order on Sunday temporarily suspending environmental regulations for destroyed homes and businesses.

Active duty military personnel are ready to support the firefighting effort, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in a series of Sunday television interviews, adding the agency has urged residents to begin filing for disaster relief.

Firefighters from seven states, Canada and Mexico have already converged on the Los Angeles area to help fire departments from around the state.

High anxiety

In Altadena on the edge of the Eaton Fire, Tristin Perez said he never left his home, defying police orders to evacuate as the fire raced down the hillside.

Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbours' homes.

"Your front yard is on fire, palm trees lit up — it looked like something out of a movie," Perez told Reuters in an interview in his driveway. "I did everything I could to stop the line and save my house, help save their houses."

His one-story yellow duplex survived. So did two more homes next door. Across the street, entire houses burned to the ground.

Dozens of Brentwood residents, who had had to evacuate because of the Palisades Fire, began lining up at around 5am on Sunday, hoping to return to their homes, while volunteers distributed coffee and donuts. They were denied entry by officials who said the area was still too dangerous.

"A lot of these areas still look like they were hit by a bomb. There are live electrical wires, gas lines and other hazards," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

Avanti Prasanna, 29, a software engineer who lives in the Palisades Highlands, said she has been unable to visit her family home but heard from neighbours the house is still standing.

"It's still heartbreaking, even if your house is there, to know that one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in Los Angeles is just gone," Prasanna said.

Ileana Zapatero, 65, a Pacific Palisades resident of 30 years, said her home was still standing for now but, "We're just hoping and praying."

