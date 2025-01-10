Los Angeles wildfires rage on even as fierce winds ebb

LOS ANGELES — Two massive wildfires menacing Los Angeles from the east and west were still burning uncontained on Thursday (Jan 9), but a brief respite from the fierce winds that have fanned the flames for two days allowed crews to slow their explosive spread.

The Palisades Fire between Santa Monica and Malibu on the city's western flank and the Eaton Fire in the east near Pasadena already rank as the most destructive in Los Angeles history, consuming nearly 31,000 acres (12,500 hectares) — or some 48 square miles (125 sq km) — turning entire neighborhoods to ash.

At least five people have been killed, thousands of homes and businesses have been incinerated and nearly 180,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes, with another 200,000 under evacuation warnings, officials said.

The death toll is likely to rise, Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna told a press conference, adding that the Eaton Fire alone had damaged or destroyed 4,000 to 5,000 structures. Officials said the Palisades Fire destroyed an estimated 1,000 more.

Some Pacific Palisades residents ventured back to areas the fire had already swept through, where brick chimneys were left looming over charred waste and burnt-out vehicles. The remnants of a tattered and scorched American flag flapped from a pole.

"I had just come from my family home where my mother lives that was burned to a crisp ... And then I came up to my home and — same thing. It's completely dust," said Oliver Allnatt, 36, wearing ski goggles and a filtered face mask as he took pictures of the ruins. "Basically just a chimney stack and a pile of ash. I mean, it's something out of a movie."

Thousands of Angelenos fleeing the flames sought refuge in temporary shelters.

The Eaton Fire's growth has been significantly stopped, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said, though it remains 0 per cent contained. While still strong, winds have diminished since the 100-mile-per-hour (160-kph) gusts seen earlier in the week, permitting crucial aerial support for crews on the ground.

"We have a much better posture than we did on Tuesday and Wednesday," Marrone said.

But officials warned that the wind was forecast was due to intensify again in the evening, with gusts of up to 60 mph (96.5 kph). The National Weather Service extended its red flag warning for the area until 6pm on Friday, meaning the dry, strong Santa Ana winds would continue to pose an increased fire risk until then.

Kristin Crowley, chief of the Los Angeles City Fire Department, said residents should be prepared to evacuate if ordered.

In Pacific Palisades, an upscale and picturesque enclave where many celebrities reside, once-palatial homes stood in ruins, while downed power lines and abandoned cars littered the roadways. The smell of heavy smoke filled the air, and residents wearing masks rode bicycles, hoping to catch a glimpse of their damaged houses.

Aerial video showed block after block of leveled homes, while satellite images showed thick plumes of smoke from the fires being blown in a southwesterly direction out over the Pacific Ocean.

The Eaton Fire reached the grounds of the Mount Wilson Observatory, the place where a century ago Edwin Hubble discovered the existence of galaxies beyond the Milky Way and that the universe is expanding.

"There are firefighters on the grounds but the power is out at the Observatory so communication is limited. We are monitoring the situation and will update here as we can," the observatory said in a statement.

The two biggest conflagrations — the Palisades and Eaton fires — formed a pincer around the city so enormous that it was visible from space.

"It is safe to say that the Palisades Fire is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles," Crowley said.

Firefighting crews managed to beat back a third blaze, known as the Sunset Fire, which had forced mandatory evacuations in Hollywood and Hollywood Hills — including famous show-business locations such as the TCL Chinese Theatre and the Hollywood Walk of Fame — late on Wednesday.

The fire was fully contained, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on social media around midday on Thursday. No buildings were lost in the area, a city fire department spokeswoman said, and the evacuation order was lifted.

It was one of at least five separate wildfires burning in Los Angeles County on Thursday as powerful winds spread flames across parched ground that has seen no rain for months. Bass described it as a "perfect storm" of dangerous conditions.

US President Joe Biden, who declared a major disaster in California, met with top administration officials in the afternoon to discuss the federal response, the White House said.

Celebrities aid the afflicted

The homes of movie stars and celebrities were among those consumed by flames, which tore through some of the world's most lavish real estate.

Chef Jose Andres, the Spaniard known for providing free food to disaster victims around the world, set up a food truck near the Palisades Fire on Pacific Coast Highway.

"Everybody needs support and love in these moments, wealthy or not, poor or not. It's he right thing to do. So you try to make sure nobody is left behind," he said.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis said on Thursday her family would donate US$1 million (S$1.37 million) to relief efforts.

Firefighters from half a dozen other US states were being rushed to California, while an additional 250 engine companies with 1,000 personnel were being moved from Northern California to Southern California.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose country has experienced its own severe wildfires, sent water bombers to Southern California to help, and said 250 Canadian firefighters were ready to deploy. The Canadian Armed Forces were standing by to move personnel and equipment.

"To our American neighbours: Canada's here to help," Trudeau said.

