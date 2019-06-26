Lost '$230 million Caravaggio' snapped up before French auction

A painting thought to be a 'lost masterpiece' by Italian painter Caravaggio has been bought two days before it was due to go under the hammer in France.

'Judith and Holofernes', which was found under an old mattress in the attic of a house in the French city of Toulouse, was snapped up by a foreign buyer, the auction house selling it said on Tuesday.

Art expert Eric Turquin -- who authenticated the painting -- said it was worth between 100 and 150 million euros (S$154 and S$230 million), although several Italian specialists have doubts about the canvas.

But Turquin, France's leading authority on Old Masters paintings, had staked his reputation on the work being the fiery artist's lost 'Judith and Holofernes'.