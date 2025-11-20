Louvre museum to add 100 external cameras by 2026 after heist exposed security flaws

PARIS — France's Louvre Museum will install 100 external cameras by the end of 2026 as part of measures to tighten security after last month's spectacular heist, its director said on Wednesday (Nov 19).

Laurence Des Cars also told a National Assembly hearing that ties with Paris police would be tightened with the installation of an "advanced police station within the Louvre's estate".

The daylight Oct 19 robbery, in which four robbers made off with jewels worth US$102 million (S$133 million), has raised doubts over the credibility of the world's most-visited museum as a guardian for its myriad works.

While investigators have charged four suspects accused of involvement in the raid, the treasures have yet to be recovered.

Officials have admitted there was inadequate security camera coverage of the outside walls of the museum and no cover of the balcony involved in the break-in.

After the robbery, French officials said the Louvre would introduce extra security, including anti-intrusion devices and anti-vehicle ramming barriers on nearby public roads, by the end of the year.

A report published last month by France's public audit body, known as the Cour des Comptes, said the museum's inability to update its infrastructure was exacerbated by excessive spending on artwork.

Des Cars, however, told lawmakers: "I fully take responsibility for these acquisitions, which are the pride of our country and our collections. Work at the Louvre should not be seen as competing with the enrichment of national collections."

