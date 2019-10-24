Love will help Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan avoid fate of Charles and Diana, ex-butler says

NEW YORK - Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are well placed to ride out the media storm around them and avoid the pitfalls that tore apart his parents, Charles and Diana, for the simplest of reasons, Diana's former butler said: They love each other.

Mr Paul Burrell, a longtime royal servant who became Princess Diana's personal assistant and confidante, has watched as Prince Harry has pushed back against media intrusion and sought to protect his wife, the American-born, biracial Duchess of Sussex.

"They (Charles and Diana) didn't have what Harry and Meghan have," Mr Burrell told Reuters on Wednesday.

"They didn't have love. And they (Harry and Meghan) love each other. It's quite obvious when you see them together."

Prince Harry's parents, Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Diana, divorced in 1996 after 15 years of largely unhappy marriage, and his mother was killed in a 1997 road accident while being chased by paparazzi.