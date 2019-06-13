Lovelorn fish turn gloomy when separated: Study

The tiny Central American convict cichlid may only be a few centimetres long but it's a fish with a big heart.

Researchers in France found that the tropical fish -- known to be a loyal and monogamous partner -- suffers from heartache when separated from its lover.

Even more heart-rending perhaps is that female cichlids, when paired with a male who is not their preferred partner, were shown in experiments to exhibit "pessimistic" behaviour.

Scientists believe that over the course of evolution fish species such as the convict cichlid have developed loyal partnerships as a way to better protect their young, which are extremely vulnerable to predators.