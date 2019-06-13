Lovelorn fish turn gloomy when separated: Study

PHOTO: AFP
AFP

The tiny Central American convict cichlid may only be a few centimetres long but it's a fish with a big heart.

Researchers in France found that the tropical fish -- known to be a loyal and monogamous partner -- suffers from heartache when separated from its lover.

Even more heart-rending perhaps is that female cichlids, when paired with a male who is not their preferred partner, were shown in experiments to exhibit "pessimistic" behaviour.

Scientists believe that over the course of evolution fish species such as the convict cichlid have developed loyal partnerships as a way to better protect their young, which are extremely vulnerable to predators.

To effectively measure each fish's mental response to separation, researchers from the University of Burgundy in Dijon trained females to use their mouths to open two small boxes, placed either side of their tanks.

The "positive" box contained fish food, and the "negative" box was empty. The boxes had either black or white lids to help the fish distinguish between them.

The team then placed a grey "ambiguous" box in the centre of the tank to see how the females would react.

"
To effectively measure each fish's mental response to separation, researchers from the University of Burgundy in Dijon trained females to use their mouths to open two small boxes, placed either side of their tanks.
Photo: AFP

They reasoned that a fish with an optimistic outlook would flip open the grey lid in the hope of snaffling a treat, whereas a pessimistic one might hesitate or leave the box alone altogether.

Their study, published in the journal Proceedings of Royal Society B, showed that female fish spend much more time trying to lift off the grey lids when their favoured males were in the tanks with them.

While the tale of the cichlid's lovelorn travails may warm the heart, the fish are anything but lovely: they have sharp teeth and have been shown to be extremely territorial.

More about

fish scientific research
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Singapore&#039;s food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste
Singapore's food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announces retirement
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announces retirement
You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
#Joeyjios: Gram Cafe&#039;s wobbly pancakes are here - but only 90 servings will be made daily
#Joeyjios: Gram Cafe's wobbly pancakes are here - but only 90 servings will be made daily
BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place
BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
15 cheap buffets in Singapore under $15++ to eat your fill at (2019)
15 cheap buffets in Singapore under $15++ to eat your fill at (2019)
More Singapore parents are having 100-day celebration party for new baby
More Singapore parents are having 100-day celebration party for new baby
Good deals must share June 10-16: Free McDonald&#039;s breakfast on Father&#039;s Day and $1 durian hotpot
Free McDonald's breakfast on Father's Day, $1 durian hotpot and other deals

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
iKON&#039;s B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use
iKON's B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use

SERVICES