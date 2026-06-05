Staff injured as Lufthansa's Boeing 787 nose gear collapses at Frankfurt Airport gate

FRANKFURT — The nose gear of a five-month-old Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operated by German carrier Lufthansa suddenly collapsed at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday (June 4), injuring several staff members.

In an e-mailed statement first reported by Bloomberg News, a company spokesperson said no passengers were on board the aircraft when the incident happened, adding that crew members and ground staff were on board at that time.

"Several staff members were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment," Lufthansa said.

The incident happened at 12.45pm local time (6.45pm Singapore time), and the jet was scheduled to depart for Los Angeles as flight LH450.

Closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident shows a ground staff standing near the nose of the plane when the gear collapsed. He did not appear to be injured.

One other ground staff, who was seen using a platform to conduct checks on the engine, appeared startled as he stood rooted for a few seconds. He was later seen getting off the platform on his own.

The plane, with its cargo hold door opened, is seen with a cargo loader beside it.

Meanwhile, the nose of the plane is seen on the ground with pieces of debris, possibly from its nose landing gear door, around it.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the aircraft was recently delivered to Lufthansa in January 2026 and entered into service in February the same year.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by the relevant authorities, the airline said.

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editor@asiaone.com