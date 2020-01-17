Machu Picchu damage tourists deported, banned for 15 years

Tourist vandals are escorted by authorities as they walk towards the borderline with Bolivia in Desaguadero, Peru, Jan 16, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

LIMA, Peru - Five tourists accused of damaging Peru's iconic Machu Picchu site were deported to Bolivia on Thursday (Jan 16) and barred from returning to the country for 15 years, police and immigration officials said.

Peru Migration said in a statement the tourists - two Brazilians, an Argentine, a Chilean and a French woman - had been given "the maximum punishment with expulsion and a ban on entry for a period of 15 years".

A sixth tourist, 28-year-old Argentine Nahuel Gomez, has been barred from leaving the small town of Machu Picchu after allegedly admitting to damaging the Temple of the Sun at the ancient Inca sanctuary.

He faces a trial in which he could be jailed for four years.

Three tourist vandals are transferred on board a bus from Cuzco to Desaguadero, Peru, on the border with Bolivia, Jan 16, 2020. PHOTO: AFP

The five deported tourists - three men and two women aged between 20 and 32 - were dropped off at the Bolivian town of Desaguadero, on the shores of Lake Titicaca, a popular tourist destination.

The six travellers were arrested for damaging Peru's "cultural heritage" after being found in a restricted area of the Temple of the Sun on Sunday.

They were also suspected of defecating inside the 600-year-old temple, an important edifice in the Inca sanctuary.

A stone block that fell from a wall in Machu Picchu's Temple of the Sun was chipped after hitting the ground. PHOTO: AFP

Gomez admitted to causing a stone slab to fall from a temple wall. It was chipped when it fell to the ground, causing a crack in the floor.

He must sign in at a local court every 10 days while awaiting trial.

A tourist vandal is expelled from Peruvian territory in Desaguadero, Peru, on the border with Bolivia, on Jan 16, 2020. PHOTO: AFP

The Machu Picchu complex - which includes three distinct areas for agriculture, housing and religious ceremonies - is the most iconic site from the Inca empire, which ruled over a large swath of western South America for 100 years before the Spanish conquest in the 16th century.

Machu Picchu, which means "old mountain" in the Quechua language indigenous to the area, is at the top of a lush mountain and was built during the reign of the Inca emperor Pachacuti (1438-1471).

More about
peru Tourist attractions Tourism vandalism

TRENDING

Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES