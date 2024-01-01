world

Macron says 2024, marked by Olympics, will be year of French pride and hope

Macron says 2024, marked by Olympics, will be year of French pride and hope
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on a television screen as he delivers his New Year's speech to the nation at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on Dec 31, 2023.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 01, 2024 2:27 AM

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Sunday (Dec 31) that 2024 will be the year of French pride and hope, marked by the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games and the re-opening of Notre-Dame cathedral after a devastating fire.

"Only once in a century does one host Olympic and Paralympic Games, only once in a millennium does one rebuild a cathedral," Macron said. "2024, a year of determination, choices, recovery, pride. In fact, a year of hope."

He spoke in a televised address ahead of New Year celebrations during which around 90,000 police and 5,000 soldiers will be deployed to ensure security and address what the government called a "very high" terrorist threat.

France will continue to "re-arm" itself when it comes to security matters, but also boost public education and social cohesion, Macron said.

He sought to cheer up the French after a year marked by wars and crises abroad as well as protests over an unpopular pension reform and street violence following the police killing of a teenager at a Paris traffic stop.

ALSO READ: France's Macron wants international coalition against Hamas

FRANCEOlympicsterrorist threatprotestsviolence
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.