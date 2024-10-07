Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Cook Strait, New Zealand region, GeoNet

WELLINGTON — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near New Zealand's capital city of Wellington, government seismic monitor GeoNet said on Sunday (Oct 6), but initial reports indicated there were no injuries or significant damage.

The quake hit at 5.08am local time on Sunday striking 25 kilometres west of Wellington at a focal depth of 30 km.

GeoNet said more than 37,000 people had reported feeling the shake, some as far north as Auckland in the North Island.

GeoNet said there was no tsunami warning as a result of the quake.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the service had not received any calls for assistance.

Government-owned Radio New Zealand said there were no reports of significant damage or reports of injury.

