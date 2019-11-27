Major museum heists through the years

The art heist at a museum in Dresden on Monday is the latest major robbery of artworks and precious objects from museums.

Robbers made off with priceless 18th century jewellery from a state museum in Dresden, police and museum directors said, in an art heist that has shocked Germany.

The thieves at dawn broke into the Green Vault at Dresden's Royal Palace - home to around 4,000 precious objects of ivory, gold, silver and jewels - after a power cut deactivated the alarm.

The stolen items included brilliant-cut diamonds that belonged to a collection of jewellery of 18th-century Saxony ruler Augustus the Strong.

Following are some precedents:

THE MONA LISA, THE LOUVRE

On August 21,1911, Leonardo de Vinci's famed Mona Lisa was stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Poet Guillaume Apollinaire and the painter Pablo Picasso initially came under suspicion, but the robber turned out to be an Italian glazier who helped frame the museum's paintings.

He kept the painting for two years in his Paris home, before trying to sell it in December 1913 to a Florentine dealer who raised the alarm. The thief was sentenced to seven months in prison.

MONTREAL MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS

Overnight September 3-4,1972, three robbers, armed with machine guns and rifles, took advantage of works at the Museum of Fine Arts in Montreal to get in by a skylight and steal 18 valuable paintings and around 40 items of jewellery and precious objects, to a total value of two million dollars (S$2.7 million).

The stolen works, including by Rembrandt, Brueghel l'Ancien, Rubens, Corot and Delacroix, were never retrieved.

BOSTON'S GARDNER MUSEUM

On March 18,1990, in the early morning, two men disguised as police officers fooled the personnel of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, taking off with 13 works by the grand masters including Degas, Rembrandt, Vermeer and Manet.

The haul, estimated at least half a million dollars, has never been recovered despite the promise in 2017 of a reward of US$10million.

CELLINI'S 'SALT CELLAR'

On May 12,2003, at dawn the "Salt Cellar", a piece of goldsmithery by Florentine sculptor Benvenuto Cellini for the King of France Francois 1, was stolen from Vienna's Fine Arts Museum.