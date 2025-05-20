Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Malnutrition in Gaza could rise exponentially, UNRWA official says

Malnutrition in Gaza could rise exponentially, UNRWA official says
Palestinians gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Jan 2, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 20, 2025 9:48 AM

GENEVA — Malnutrition rates in Gaza have risen during a more than 11-week Israeli blockade and could rise exponentially if food shortages continue, a health official at the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said on Tuesday (May 20).

"I have data until end of April and it shows malnutrition on the rise," Akihiro Seita, UNRWA Director of Health, told a Geneva press briefing. "And then the worry is that if the current food shortage continues, it will exponentially increase, and then get beyond our control."

Israel cleared nine trucks of aid on Monday to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing although aid workers said just five entered.

[[nid:718179]]

Israel-Hamas conflictPalestineHumanitarian aid/Disaster relieffoodshealthnutrition
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.