Man with assault rifle wildly shoots at drivers near Boston, wounding 2, officials say

BOSTON — A man previously convicted of firing a gun at police shot at motorists on a busy road outside Boston, seriously wounding two drivers with an assault-style weapon and sending others scrambling before a state trooper returned fire with a Marine veteran who pulled over, authorities said Tuesday (May 12).

Bullets tore through at least a dozen cars, including a state police cruiser, in the Monday afternoon attack as panicked drivers abandoned their vehicles seeking cover, prosecutors and state police said.

The gunman fired more than 60 rounds as he walked beside the road before he was shot and fell wounded, according to authorities. They said the two motorists were hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened on a heavily travelled road along the Charles River in Cambridge, home to Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sidewalks and riverside paths in the area are often bustling with pedestrians, joggers and cyclists.

"While people were jumping from their cars, scattering in various directions … both that trooper and that civilian, rather than going in one direction, went toward the suspect with their weapons to try to end that situation," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said later Monday night.

The suspect, Tyler Brown, 46, of Boston, faces two counts of armed assault with intent to murder and six other charges, including possessing a gun without a license. Court documents show Brown had recently been released from a psychiatric hospital.

About an hour before the shootings, he connected with his parole officer via video conference. Armed with a gun, he said on video that he had relapsed and wanted to end his life. The parole officer called police, who began searching for Brown and found him in Cambridge using phone records.

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

Armando Zona, whose apartment overlooks the scene, initially thought he was hearing construction equipment when banging noises started. But when he went onto his balcony to check, he saw the gunman firing at cars.

"He took a glance towards here, I'm quite sure about that, and I ran," he said. As Zona yelled to his wife to hide in the bathroom, he heard another bang.

"I turned around, I see the window splattered," he said. "I could not comprehend, how can this be? This is a bullet that just came into my house."

Rachael Saveriano said she was trapped in her car as Brown walked toward her, waving his gun. A man later described as the Marine veteran helped her escape, she told The Boston Globe.

"It doesn't feel like you should get out of the car when there is a shooter coming toward you, but there was a man next to me," she said. "He opened my car door, pulled me out, and told me to run."

Saveriano said she saw the man shooting at Brown as she fled.

"He is an incredible hero," she said. "He was so calm, and he didn't hesitate."

The Marine veteran told investigators he had been driving southbound when he saw cars turning around and heard gunfire. A former firearms instructor, he retrieved his pistol from a safe in his backseat and — after the gunman got closer — fired eight rounds, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents include criminal history, mental health issues

The complaint describes what led up to the shootings. According to investigators, Brown had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression and had been released Friday from a psychiatric hospital.

According to the complaint, Brown is on parole and probation for offences including armed assault to murder and other gun-related convictions. His parole was set to end this week, though his probation continued.

In 2020, Brown was arrested after firing several rounds at Boston police officers, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said then that he should serve at least 10 years in prison, due to the "level of brazen violence" and because he was on probation for a 2014 conviction on assault and witness intimidation charges. A judge instead ordered Brown to serve five to six years in state prison and three years of probation with credit for nearly 18 months spent in custody.

At the time, the judge's decision sparked outrage and criticism among local officials concerned that violent offenders weren't being held accountable. Those same concerns returned Monday.

"Talk about a ball drop," said the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association in a statement on social media. "The fact that the judicial system thought it was prudent to show leniency to a wannabe cop killer 5-years ago is not only the definition of insanity but an undeniable insult to those who put their lives on the line everyday."

Joey Bennett, a friend of Brown's who rode his bike to the scene after hearing about the shooting, said that he "can't make sense of it".

"Only thing that makes sense to me is that he was struggling," Bennett said, adding that his friend "had a good heart" and that "we all get stigmatised by our past."

"He obviously was going through a moment because the person that I know, I don't understand why he would be right here doing what he did," he said. "I mean, he could have made other decisions other than doing what he did . But the only thing I can say is that mental health is real. Mental health is not taken seriously across the United States until there always is a shooting or something that happens to innocent people."

No connection found between shooter, victims

Ryan, the district attorney, said investigators found no connection between Brown and those targeted Monday. She renewed her call for harsher penalties on people who fire weapons disregarding the risk of serious injury.

"What happened today cannot stand," she said.

Brown was not medically ready to go to court for an arraignment, the Cambridge District Court said Tuesday. The Committee for Public Counsel Services confirmed it has been appointed to defend him but declined to comment. A message was also left at a phone number listed for Brown and a potential family member.

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