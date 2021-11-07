Man in Brazil dies after jumping into piranha-infested lake to escape swarm of bees

A man in Brazil reportedly died after jumping into a lake to escape a swarm of bees, only to be partially devoured by flesh-eating piranhas.

His mangled body was found last Sunday (Oct 31), although it was initially unclear if he had died by drowning before being ravaged by the carnivorous fish.

According to 9 News, the 30-year-old had been out fishing with two other friends in the municipality of Brasilandia de Minas when the incident happened.

Citing SBT News, Tech Unwrapped reported that the boat they were in had hit a log which upset the bees.

While his buddies managed to swim to safety after jumping into the lake, the victim did not surface. His body was later found about four metres from the edge of the lake.

One firefighter involved in the rescue mission revealed that the man had his face and other parts of his body torn apart, reported local media Estado De Minas.

Lieutenant Toletino, commander of the Third Platoon of the Military Fire Department, subsequently indicated that the body of the fisherman was found in a posture consistent with that of drowning victims. No foul play was suspected and the body was later released to family members for the funeral preparations.

According to the BBC, piranha attacks on humans while deadly, are "extremely rare". In 2015, a six-year-old Brazilian girl was found dead with her body half-eaten by piranhas.

The girl had been in a canoe with her grandmother and four other family members when it capsized.

However, family members had told local media then that they believed the girl could have drowned before her body was set upon by the shoal of fish.

