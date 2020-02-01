Man charged after 'Picasso painting' attacked in London gallery

People walk past the Tate Modern gallery in central London on August 5, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

British police have charged a man with criminal damage after a painting, reported by the BBC to have been by Spanish master Pablo Picasso, was attacked at a London gallery over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Tate Modern gallery when Picasso's 1944 painting "Bust of a Woman", worth some 20 million pounds (S$35 million), was slashed the BBC said.

It said the work, which depicts Picasso's lover Dora Maar and was painted in Paris in May 1944 during the final months of the Nazi occupation, was reported to have been ripped.

The gallery confirmed an incident had taken place but declined to identify the painting.

It said in a statement: "An incident occurred at Tate Modern on Dec. 28 when a member of the public attempted to damage a painting.

"The person was swiftly apprehended and has been charged. Police are investigating. The work of art is with our conservation team for expert assessment."

London's Metropolitan police said in a statement on Tuesday that detectives investigating an incident of criminal damage at the Tate Modern on Dec. 28 had charged a man.

Shakeel Massey, 20, appeared in court on Monday and was remanded in custody until Jan. 30 when he will attend a pre-trial hearing at Inner London Crown Court. 

More about
Art and Design Museums & galleries crime

TRENDING

Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Wheelchair-bound food courier has order cancelled despite spending half an hour climbing slope
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
ComfortDelGro gives cabby &#039;severe warning&#039; after he was caught peeing in public
ComfortDelGro gives cabby 'severe warning' after he was caught peeing in public
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Raymond Lam weds lingerie model Carina Zhang
Groom exposes bride&#039;s affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Groom exposes bride's affair with his brother-in-law at wedding banquet
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
Netizens call out BuzzFeed for picking wrong footages in Singapore travel tips video
&#039;She taught me everything&#039;: Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
'She taught me everything': Domestic helpers pay respects to Lucky Plaza accident victims who were veteran maids
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior&#039;s Kim Hee-chul and TWICE&#039;s Momo
First celeb couple of 2020: Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul and TWICE's Momo
Godfrey Gao&#039;s girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
Godfrey Gao's girlfriend Bella Su breaks silence on his death with Instagram post
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
New year, new bod: 5 fitness trends that will shape 2020
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
Cheap and good hot pot restaurants in Singapore for those who are sick and tired of Hai Di Lao
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially
6 policy changes implemented in Singapore by Jan 2020 that will affect you financially

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Huat Huat Land, Carnival at Punggol - and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
Get Out!! Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng&#039;s granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Have breakfast with orangutan Ah Meng's granddaughter at the Singapore Zoo
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken &amp; other deals this week
Ikea goes traditional with pork belly rice, KFC drops limited-edition Nyonya chicken & other deals this week
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year&#039;s resolution
6 life hacks to help you keep to your New Year's resolution

Home Works

8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Driver nearly hit by oncoming traffic at Novena after throwing punches at motorcyclist
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Homeless Thai man leaves life savings to temple
Ignorant tourists &amp; forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Ignorant tourists & forgetful parents: News headlines that caught your attention in 2019
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment
Chinese teacher physically abuses students, even suspends them upside down as punishment

SERVICES