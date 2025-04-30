Man charged with terrorism offence after arrest at London's Israeli embassy

LONDON — British police said on Wednesday (April 30) they had charged a man with terrorism offences and possession of a bladed weapon after he was arrested on suspicion of trying to get into the Israeli embassy in London.

Police said a man was detained by officers attempting to gain unauthorised access to the grounds of the embassy in west London on Monday evening and arrested him on suspicion of a public order offence, trespassing on a designated site and possession of an offencive weapon.

On Wednesday, detectives said Abdullah Sabah Albadri, 33, had been charged with preparation of a terrorist act and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

"We remain in close contact with those based at the Embassy of Israel and we appreciate that these charges will be concerning to them," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of London police's Counter Terrorism Command.

"I would like to reassure the public, however, that from our enquiries so far, we are not seeking anyone else in connection with this matter and we do not believe there is any wider threat to the public."

Albadri is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Wednesday.

The Israeli embassy said in a statement that British security forces had prevented "an attempted terror attack" from a man armed with a knife, and no staff or visitors had been injured.

"We thank the British security forces for their immediate response and ongoing efforts to secure the embassy," the statement posted on X said. "The embassy of Israel will not be deterred by any terror threat and will continue to represent Israel with pride in the UK."

The Community Security Trust, the organisation which provides safety advice to Britain's Jewish communities, said it was speaking to police but was not aware of any related threats.

