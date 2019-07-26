Man chases dog on London railway, adding to commuter heat misery

PHOTO: Twitter/gordonjb
Reuters

LONDON - London commuters were fuming after a man lost control of his dog at a railway station and chased it down one of the capital's busiest stretches of track, adding to transport delays on Britain's hottest July day on record.

Twitter users posted images on Thursday of the dog leaping over the tracks near Waterloo Station and another clip of a man running after it, leading to the suspension of train services.

"Well done to the person at Waterloo who on the hottest day of the year jumped onto the track in pursuit of their dog, requiring all 24 platforms to be shut down and all power and air-con turned off on waiting trains packed with people," tweeted Iain Martin, a columnist for the Times newspaper.

South Western Railway, which operates trains in and out of Waterloo, said lines were reopened about 30 minutes after the incident was reported.

