Man City fined $200k by FA over player conduct in Spurs draw

Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland with teammates remonstrate with referee Simon Hooper during the Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain, Dec 3, 2023.
PUBLISHED ONDecember 19, 2023 1:30 AM

Manchester City have been fined £120,000 (S$200,000) by the Football Association after their players surrounded a match official during their dramatic 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League earlier this month.

Several City players surrounded referee Simon Hooper late in the game on Dec 3 after he stopped play when Jack Grealish was through on goal for a foul on Erling Haaland in the build-up, having previously waved play-on.

"Manchester City FC admitted that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in an improper way during the 94th minute. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed this sanction following a hearing," the FA said on Monday (Dec 18).

City drew a third successive league match when Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski headed a 90th-minute equaliser after Grealish's 81st-minute goal looked to have secured the win.

