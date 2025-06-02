Man in custody following Colorado attack that FBI says was targeted

WASHINGTON — Police said a male suspect was taken into custody on Sunday (June 1) after an attack that left multiple people with burns in Boulder, Colorado, in what the FBI director described as a "targeted" act of terror.

FBI Assistant Director for Public Affairs Ben Williamson said on X, a social media site, that the suspect "shouted 'Free Palestine' while throwing fire bombs at a crowd of Jewish people".

The guy shouted “Free Palestine” while throwing fire bombs at a crowd of Jewish people. We correctly referred to an investigation of terrorism, will continue to do so, and we have zero interest in what either these CNN guests have to say. Kick rocks. https://t.co/SJaHZMZOML — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) June 1, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel described the incident as a "targeted terror attack", and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said it appeared to be "a hate crime given the group that was targeted".

But Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said earlier in the day that information on the attack, which occurred near a demonstration to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza, was "very preliminary".

"This was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in downtown Boulder on Pearl Street and this act was unacceptable," he said. "I ask that you join me in thinking about the victims, the families of those victims, and everyone involved in this tragedy."

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the US over Israel's war in Gaza, which has spurred both an increase in antisemitic hate crime as well as moves by conservative supporters of Israel led by President Donald Trump to brand pro-Palestinian protests as antisemitic. His administration has detained protesters of the war without charge and cut off funding to elite US universities that have permitted such demonstrations.

Brooke Coffman, a 19-year-old at the University of Colorado who witnessed the Boulder incident, said she saw four women lying or sitting on the ground with burns on their legs. One of them appeared to have been badly burned on most of her body and had been wrapped in a flag by someone, she said.

She described seeing a man whom she presumed to be the attacker standing in the courtyard shirtless, holding a glass bottle of clear liquid and shouting.

"Everybody is yelling, 'get water, get water'," Coffman said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a prominent Jewish Democrat, said he was closely monitoring the situation.

"This is horrifying, and this cannot continue. We must stand up to antisemitism."

The attack follows last month's arrest of a Chicago-born man in the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, DC. Someone opened fire on a group of people leaving an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy group that fights antisemitism and supports Israel.

The shooting fuelled polarisation in the US over the war in Gaza between supporters of Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted on social media that it was "unfathomable that the Jewish community is facing another terror attack here in Boulder".

As the American Jewish community continues to reel from the horrific antisemitic murders in Washington, D.C., it is unfathomable that the Jewish community is facing another terror attack here in Boulder, on the eve of the holiday of Shavuot no less. Several individuals were… — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 1, 2025

Redfearn said he was not able to identify the suspect yet, noting that he had been taken to hospital. He added there were multiple injuries among the victims, ranging "from very serious to more minor".

[[nid:718613]]